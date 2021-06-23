Cancel
WerewolvesWithin puts a goofy, lycanthropic spin on the whodunit

By A.A. Dowd
A.V. Club
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I feel like I’m in one of those dinner-theater murder things,” lampshades a character in Werewolves Within. It’s about as wink-wink self-aware as anyone gets in this rowdy horror-comedy, which does indeed take the general shape of a night of live-action Clue, except with the wrinkle that the killer uses tooth and claw instead of candlestick or dagger to periodically shorten the list of potential suspects. None of these eccentrics, gathered in the accusing parlor of a small-town inn, have the encyclopedic video-clerk recall of Randy from Scream, still probably the gold standard of horror whodunits. If they did, they might note that “Agatha Christie with werewolves” is a premise previously botched by both Amicus and the Howling franchise. Josh Ruben, the director here, likely knows that. After all, his last film name-dropped Silver Bullet, yet another entry in the robust subgenre of mysteries with furry, fanged culprits. It’s to his credit that it’s at least a little tougher to pinpoint the guilty party this time—to play Sherlock and root out the hound hiding in his Baskerville Manor.

