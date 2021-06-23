Cancel
Sam Adams Wants To Pick Up Your Wedding Bar Tab And All You Have To Do Is This

By Jackson Blue
country1025.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of wedding plans were put on hold in 2020 and Sam Adams feels your pain. So they’re stepping in and picking up your wedding bar tab… but there’s a catch. From now through July 14th couples can enter the “Say it with Sam” challenge for a chance to win $10,000 toward their wedding festivities. To enter you must be daring enough to put Sam Adams in your wedding vows! According to a post by Sam on Instagram (see below): “Sam Adams will pick up the bar tab for your wedding if you put the words “Sam Adams Summer Ale” in your vows. Submit from 6/14 – 7/14. LIMIT THREE WINNERS.”

country1025.com
