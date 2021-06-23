Sam Adams Wants To Pick Up Your Wedding Bar Tab And All You Have To Do Is This

A lot of wedding plans were put on hold in 2020 and Sam Adams feels your pain. So they’re stepping in and picking up your wedding bar tab… but there’s a catch. From now through July 14th couples can enter the “Say it with Sam” challenge for a chance to win $10,000 toward their wedding festivities. To enter you must be daring enough to put Sam Adams in your wedding vows! According to a post by Sam on Instagram (see below): “Sam Adams will pick up the bar tab for your wedding if you put the words “Sam Adams Summer Ale” in your vows. Submit from 6/14 – 7/14. LIMIT THREE WINNERS.”