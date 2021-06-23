Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

This Royal Will Be Harry's "Safe Haven" When He Returns to the U.K., Say Sources

By Diane Clehane
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The guessing game about whether Prince Harry would attend the July 1 unveiling of the statue of his mother, Princess Diana, may finally be over. On June 22, a source confirmed to The Independent that the prince would be attending the ceremony. On the same day, the Daily Mail reported the Duke of Sussex may be back in England "within the next 24 hours" in order to fulfill his quarantine requirement ahead of the unveiling, which will be held on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Because the United States is on Britain's "Amber List," the prince would have to quarantine for 10 days upon arriving from his home in California, which would mean he would have to arrive in London by today, June 23.

bestlifeonline.com
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#The Independent#The Daily Mail#Covid#Frogmore Cottage#The Royal Family#Armchair Expert#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Societyq957.com

Buckingham Palace must do better on diversity, royal source says

LONDON (Reuters) – Buckingham Palace, which has come under fire from Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan for the way it deals with race, has not done enough to increase diversity among staff, a senior royal source has said. In its annual report on the Sovereign Grant,...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Archie can choose whether he wants to be a prince when he turns 18, says royal biographer

Royal biographer Robert Lacey has claimed that Archie will be able to decide if he becomes a prince when he turns 18.The biographer has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may follow the actions of the Earl and Countess of Wessex by letting their son wait and make his own choice.Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex decided not to give their children, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, princess or prince titles at birth.Robert Lacey, whose latest book, Battle of Brothers, explores the relationship and rumoured rift between princes William and Harry, has commented after rumours spread that Prince Charles won’t...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Markle Will Not Return to U.K. for Princess Diana Statue Unveiling, Sources Say

Meghan Markle is not returning to the U.K. for the unveiling of a statue commemorating Princess Diana, sources close to the couple have indicated. Harry will be attending the event solo. The clarification came after a story on Wednesday claimed Meghan would be joining Harry for the unveiling, set for July 1, on what have been Diana’s 60th birthday. The statue has been jointly overseen by Prince Harry and Prince William.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Why Kate Middleton Won't Be Attending Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

The Duchess of Cambridge will not be in attendance at this week's commemorative statue unveiling for Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, BAZAAR.com can confirm. Attendance for the upcoming event, which will see Prince William and Prince Harry together again for the first time since Prince Philip's...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Charles has royal fans saying the same thing after making revelation to wife Camilla

Prince Charles recently joined forces with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and shared five of his favourite books with royal fans via Camilla's 'Reading Room'. Earlier this week, the official account for Clarence House shared the first of the Prince's recommendations, William Blacker's Along the Enchanted Way, and fans rushed to comment underneath the post – all agreeing on the same thing.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Prince Harry and Prince William's Fallout Has Left Prince Charles 'Shellshocked,' Says Source

The sustained tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry have devastated many members of the royal family - including their father, Prince Charles. The future monarch, 72, has historically had complicated relationships with his sons and is finding it hard to intervene as increasingly painful revelations about the roots of the brothers' discord continue to come to light.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Diana at 60: How would the Princess of Wales have dressed in 2021?

The late Princess Diana's wardrobe has been immortalized in books, exhibitions, Netflix series, tribute photo shoots in Vogue and even a musical. From her fairytale wedding gown to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore after Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, the world witnessed her style transformation into the "People's Princess."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince Harry seemingly chokes up while discussing Princess Diana in new video

Prince Harry seemingly choked up while paying tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, in a video message on Monday. During a virtual appearance at the Diana Award ceremony that was later uploaded to Instagram, the Duke of Sussex, 36, movingly spoke about the charity behind the event, which was set up in memory of the Princess of Wales to celebrate young leaders changing the world.