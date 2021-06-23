This Royal Will Be Harry's "Safe Haven" When He Returns to the U.K., Say Sources

The guessing game about whether Prince Harry would attend the July 1 unveiling of the statue of his mother, Princess Diana, may finally be over. On June 22, a source confirmed to The Independent that the prince would be attending the ceremony. On the same day, the Daily Mail reported the Duke of Sussex may be back in England "within the next 24 hours" in order to fulfill his quarantine requirement ahead of the unveiling, which will be held on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Because the United States is on Britain's "Amber List," the prince would have to quarantine for 10 days upon arriving from his home in California, which would mean he would have to arrive in London by today, June 23.