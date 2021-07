In December, I argued that the coronavirus vaccination campaign would be a test of who had the upper hand in the United States: the geniuses (not all of them American) who invented and produced these safe and effective vaccines in record time or the conspiratorial crackpots who believe Internet rumors that vaccines are unsafe and unnecessary. More than six months later, it’s evident that the forces of ignorance and irrationality are so strongly entrenched that no amount of scientific evidence and public exhortation will sway them.