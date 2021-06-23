Cancel
If You Haven’t Heard of “Sexy Beasts” On Netflix You’re About To – Watch the Trailer Here

By Jackson Blue
country1025.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has a new dating show coming out July 21st and woah. This one is different than all the rest because, as Netflix’s description says, “Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.”. Check out...

#Sexy Beasts
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Netflix’s costume dating show ‘Sexy Beasts’ might turn you off humans entirely

It’s like Ryan Reynolds’ 2020 ad for Match, come to life. You know the one — a guy done up as Satan goes to the dating site to find his special person, who winds up being the year 2020. Only this is “Sexy Beasts,” Netflix’s upcoming dating show, and everyone in the competition is dressed up as characters like something out of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” At least from the neck up.
TV SeriesVulture

It’s the Fourth Circle of Anthropomorphic Hell in Netflix’s Sexy Beasts Trailer

It took a few years, but Netflix is finally courting that coveted Genesis “Land of Confusion” music-video crowd. In the trailer for its new dating series Sexy Beasts, a show we had zero idea was a thing until this morning, we’re introduced to a series of young, hot singles whose young, hot faces are covered by elaborate masks and prosthetics. But, obviously, everyone knows they’re still hot, even if those panda and dolphin ensembles try to hide it. The premise is to find out if these singles can fall in love based on “personality alone,” which, if Netflix were to repeat itself, actually can happen. We have a feeling the Chewbacca who declares “ass first, personality second” will go far. Sexy Beasts will drop for hate-watching on July 21.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

With ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Netflix debuts the strangest dating show yet.

With ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Netflix debuts the strangest dating show yet. Sexy Beasts is on its way to Netflix. Another new dating series is coming to Netflix this summer, but we guarantee it will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Today, Netflix released the debut teaser for Sexy Beasts, giving viewers...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's Sexy Beasts trailer has viewers feeling like they're high on drugs

The remake of the 2014 BBC dating show, which has participants going on blind dates dressed as animals and mythical creatures through the use of Hollywood movie prosthetics, is freaking people out, with some calling it very disturbing and the most insane dating show they've ever seen. "Is this what it’s like when you do lots of drugs?" tweeted a USA Today reporter.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

With Love Is Blind and Sexy Beasts, Netflix is shaming people for having physical attraction

"Netflix is making something that is not a thing, a thing," says Shani Silver. "For those of us who have the ability to see, seeing is one of the things we’re allowed to do. It’s a completely valid human capability, and it’s allowed to factor into who we’re attracted to without us feeling 'shallow.' The greenlighting of Sexy Beast (honestly did no one think, any point, what the actual f*ck are we doing?) is the latest in Netflix’s commitment to shaming us for something normal. Not that I think this should happen because leave singles the hell alone, but why doesn’t Netflix just cast blind people? That has to be faster than applying monster makeup."
PetsSlate

An Unhappy Furry on Netflix’s Animal-Head Dating Show Sexy Beasts

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its latest high-concept reality show: It’s called Sexy Beasts, and it approximates blind dating by having all of its contestants wear animal heads throughout the courtship process. And you thought they’d never top Love Is Blind! (The show is a remake of a BBC series.) As the trailer racked up millions of views, it didn’t take long for “furries” to start trending on Twitter. But was this show actually in any way furry-approved? To find out, I called up Joe Strike, the author of Furry Nation: The True Story of America’s Most Misunderstood Subculture and a certified greymuzzle, i.e. veteran furry. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
TV Serieswmagazine.com

Eight Unholy Thoughts We Had Watching Netflix's Sexy Beasts Trailer

I consider myself a connoisseur of low-brow reality TV. 90 Day Fiancé and its constellation of spin-offs live in my psyche rent-free, and the abject bleakness of Catfish never ceases to amaze. And yet, nothing could have prepared me for the visceral horror of Netflix’s new show Sexy Beasts, a dating reality series that sounds like The Masked Singer, Love is Blind, and the furries episode of My Strange Addiction were tossed into a blender. Indeed, several hapless singles are forced to conceal their identities with elaborate animal costumes. There’s a panda, a beaver, and what I think is a bottlenose dolphin, along with fictional creatures like a mummy and a devil. The costumed heterosexuals are set up on blind dates at bars filled with paid crisis actors — sorry, I mean actual patrons — and engage in painfully awkward small talk. As some couples ostensibly make true romantic connections, the show attempts to answer that age-old question: can we fall in love without knowing what someone looks like? (The answer is yes, see the first two shows I referenced above.)
TV SeriesDecider

‘Sexy Beasts’ Netflix Trailer Baffles Social Media: “The Furry Agenda Never Sleeps”

Netflix is about to take the basic concept of Love is Blind to absolute nightmarish levels. In their new series, Sexy Beasts, the platform blends a dating reality show with, um, furries. Real-life singles will find love while sporting prosthetics that shield their face — but instead of, say, a masquerade ball, Sexy Beasts outfits the cast in animal costumes. And these aren’t cute costumes: contestants wear shockingly realistic panda, devil, beaver, and dolphin masks, among many others.
TV SeriesFirst Coast News

Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' trailer is the stuff of nightmares

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This July, Netflix has a lineup of new programming coming to the streaming platform, with a slew of titles sure to be engaging, heartwarming, thrilling and hilarious. "Sexy Beasts" isn't one of them. The "reality" dating series hits the platform next month, but after seeing the trailer,...
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

‘Sexy Beasts’ – A Bizarre Dating Show Coming To Netflix

Netflix releases an official trailer for their new and peculiar dating show, ‘Sexy Beasts‘. Making a twist to the typical dating show format, Sexy Beasts introduces love-seeking singles adorning Hollywood-grade prosthetics and makeup. The concept aims to do away with dating based on physical appearance, instead making singles focus on personality and emotional chemistry.
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

