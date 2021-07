Whether they got their big break young, got famous playing older characters, or just seem wiser than their years, there are some celebrities whose ages you may overestimate. One star on this list was 25 when she was cast as a middle-aged mom. Another walked down in the aisle in a very high-profile marriage when she was barely out of her teens. Others just have a worldly vibe. Read on for 15 celebrities who are younger than you would have thought, and see which ones shock you the most.