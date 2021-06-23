Cancel
COVID-19 vaccine update: Last chance at Pittsboro StarMed clinics, many local options still available in Chatham County

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Public Health Department continues to encourage residents to take advantage of the many local options available for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday, June 23, 36,411 Chatham County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, marking 49% of the population. Of those, 34,291 Chatham residents are considered fully vaccinated, accounting for 46% of the population. There were only nine counties in North Carolina with 50% or more of their population vaccinated with at least one dose. Chatham could soon become the tenth if only a few hundred residents roll up their sleeves.

