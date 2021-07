Ah, pulled pork. You know, there’s nothing that quite says barbecue like it. Go-to barbecue joints around the country and you’d be hard pressed to find one that doesn’t serve pulled pork barbecue. It is the equalizer of barbecue; pulled pork is something that just about everyone does, bringing all regions of barbecue to the table. You can’t say the same about things like brisket or ribs, which vary in selection from place to place.