Charli XCX Mixes Rainbow and Latex to Perform for Miami Pride

The early aughts revival is everywhere you look: on the streets of New York, in Gen Z-ers’ TikToks, in the new collections—my Spotify even suggested an “Indie 2000s” playlist the other day, each Shins and Yeah Yeah Yeahs song a reminder of my Y2K baby tees and Candies. A.L.C.’s Andrea Lieberman played a significant role in shaping that era’s look and energy, most famously in her styling work with Jennifer Lopez. Lieberman was behind that plunging Verasce gown at the 2000 Grammys and many of Lopez’s music video ensembles, like the string tops and cargo pants in “If You Had My Love.” So it doesn’t come as a huge surprise to hear she’s happy to watch fashion’s pendulum swing back in that direction. “This is my comfort zone,” Lieberman said on a Zoom call. (Puffed sleeves and flou? Not so much.)