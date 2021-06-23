Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Charli XCX Mixes Rainbow and Latex to Perform for Miami Pride

Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What would Pride Month be without a slew of fabulously festive events—including some concerts? A longtime supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, Charli XCX took to Miami this past Friday in full, fierce fashion to perform at the Pride Parade. Her look was bold, head-turning, and definitely on theme. The entertainer wore a custom outfit by La Roxx, a label known for creating pieces for the likes of Beyoncé and Guns ‘n Roses. Charli XCX’s ensemble was a dominatrix-inspired black latex bikini with glittering rainbow stripes along the front. Her eye makeup, by makeup artist Lilly Keys, included an array of rainbow rhinestones that stretched into her high ponytail by hairstylist Sami Knight. What a way to make an appearance as the world eases out of a pandemic, and in support of something stellar no less.

www.vogue.com
Community Policy
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow#Pride Parade#Pride Month#Lgbtqia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Fox Celebrates Pride With Neon Rainbow Manicure on Instagram

Megan Fox is representing the bisexual community as she celebrates Pride this year. The actress posted a selfie featuring her rainbow-tip Pride manicure on Instagram Sunday. Fox wrote in the caption, "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," followed by rainbow emojis. She also tagged the advocacy organizations Move On and Into Action.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga’s Travel Outfit Is a Fashion Sugar Rush

We all know that Lady Gaga is capable of pulling off the most outré, high-concept fashion moments imaginable. Who can forget her four-part, camp-themed extravaganza of a look at the 2019 Met Gala, or the time she arrived at the Grammy awards in a giant egg? But spare a thought for her off-duty style, too. Whether she’s wearing a sleek all-black look and toting a Celine handbag, or trying something a little more playful, like a rainbow Versace jacket and jean shorts, her relaxed looks are also worth noting.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

H.E.R.'s 'Lights On' Festival Returns With Erykah Badu, Ty Dolla $ign and More

As Variety’s recent cover star H.E.R. announced during Sunday night’s BET Awards, the artist’s Lights On Festival will return to California’s Bay Area in September. The lineup features Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, and more, along with a special H.E.R. & Friends performance with some unnamed special guests. The full lineup appears below.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

Photos: NYC Turned Into A Gorgeous Glowing Rainbow This Weekend To Celebrate Pride

NYC is loud and proud, and celebrations across the city over Pride Weekend definitely showed it!. From festive installations to gatherings to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community to marches to fight against discrimination, the city came out for a beautiful weekend that hadn’t been seen for two years due to the pandemic. Here are some of our favorite shots we’ve been tagged in highlighting the amazing energy in NYC this weekend:
Lakewood, OHcoolcleveland.com

Celebrate Pride with an LGBTQ+ Market and Drag Performances at the Foundry

The Foundry Concert Club in Lakewood will be filled with Pride Saturday June 26 when FEMBOT presents both its first Pride Market and a Pride 2021 Dance Party and Drag Show. The Pride Market, running from 2-7p, will feature products such as cosmetics, baked goods and handcrafts, made or sold by LGBTQ+ vendors. Admission is a $1 (or more) donation for the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.
New York City, NYNY1

NYC drag performer reflects on Pride

A fixture on the New York City drag scene is back on stage this Pride Month after being sidelined because of the pandemic. Joey Pauline was told he was too short to be a leading man, so he became "Paulina" and is now a leading lady as drag performer, "Paulina the Princess of Power"
New York City, NYmix929.com

Madonna delivers surprise performance for Pride in NYC

A Pride Month celebration just wouldn’t be complete without Madonna. The pop legend performed a surprise gig Thursday night during a Pride party at The Standard hotel’s Boom Boom Room in New York City. Variety reports she took the stage sporting blue hair, pink gloves and leather shorts at around 1:30 a.m. and performed two songs: “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search I Find.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Gossip Girl Star Tavi Gevinson Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions

Hey, Upper East Siders; let’s talk about Gossip Girl. The reboot, already one of the buzziest shows of the year, will debut on July 8. In anticipation, Vogue checked in with one of its stars, former fashion blogger and Rookie editor-turned-actor Tavi Gevinson, and asked her to answer our 73 Questions. She dished on what her favorite wardrobe pieces are, what her character on the show will be like, and what her favorite app is (Venmo, where she judges everyone’s spending).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The early aughts revival is everywhere you look: on the streets of New York, in Gen Z-ers’ TikToks, in the new collections—my Spotify even suggested an “Indie 2000s” playlist the other day, each Shins and Yeah Yeah Yeahs song a reminder of my Y2K baby tees and Candies. A.L.C.’s Andrea Lieberman played a significant role in shaping that era’s look and energy, most famously in her styling work with Jennifer Lopez. Lieberman was behind that plunging Verasce gown at the 2000 Grammys and many of Lopez’s music video ensembles, like the string tops and cargo pants in “If You Had My Love.” So it doesn’t come as a huge surprise to hear she’s happy to watch fashion’s pendulum swing back in that direction. “This is my comfort zone,” Lieberman said on a Zoom call. (Puffed sleeves and flou? Not so much.)
MusicNPR

Message Music: 3 Artists Who Performed With 'Pride'

Artist and educator Michael Mwenso returns for another installment of Message Music, a series in which we explore the deeper meaning of music that matters to us. In honor of Pride month, Mwenso chose the music of three artists who expressed their individuality, gender and sexual identities with freedom. "They had no fear to be who they were, to dress how they wanted to be, to express themselves," he says.
CelebritiesIn Style

Megan Fox Debuted a Rainbow Manicure in Honor of Pride Month

Megan Fox is marking Pride month with a celebratory beauty statement. On Saturday, the actress represented the bisexual community with a bright rainbow-tip manicure that she debuted in a series of poolside selfies. "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades 🌈🌈," she captioned her post on Instagram, tagging...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Black Men Always Date White Women That Look Like Miss Piggy

Thanks to Boosie Badazz's latest sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Hip-Hop community has been getting plenty of Boosie hot takes over the past couple of weeks. The outspoken rapper has touched on countless topics, such as Young Thug shouting him out on "Ski," Future's line about Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg's "Maybach," and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Displays Her Curves in a Knitted Top & Tight Jeans in Pics

Jordin Sparks who won in "American Idol" in 2007 proves to be a talented singer and fashionista as she displays her curves in a knitted top and tight jeans. Talented singer and songwriter Jordin Sparks came into stardom during her teenage years. In 2007, she competed in the singing competition, "American Idol" and among multiple contestants, emerged the winner.
Family Relationshipsbravotv.com

Porsha and Lauren Williams Reunite with Their Siblings

Porsha Williams is enjoying some quality time with her family this summer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently reunited with all three of her siblings, as captured in a beautiful new photo on Instagram. On June 28, Porsha’s younger sister, Lauren Williams, took to Instagram to document their...
Seattle, WAKING-5

Pride trend: Rainbow hair and nails!

SEATTLE — What better way to show your Pride than with rainbow hair and nails? This trend has been around for awhile, but rainbow and mermaid hair are both making a major come back - here are a few spots in Western Washington where you can achieve the rainbow hair and nails of your dreams!