O'brien County, IA

O’Brien County Foundation Grants

By in News permalink
belltimescourier.com
 7 days ago

Sioux City – The O’Brien Count Community Foundation (OBCCF), an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation, awarded grants totaling over $81,000 to nonprofit organizations and units of local government in support of projects throughout O’Brien County, Grants were presented June 17 at the Primghar Community Building. Since the first grants were made in 2006, over $1.4 million has been awarded in support of local projects.“The O’Brien County Community Foundation is proud to support the various projects and nonprofit organizations that benefit O’Brien County,” says Charlene Elyea, OBCCF Advisory Chair, “There are many wonderful . . .

belltimescourier.com
Community Policy
