SSP Beer Hall Opens with Square Pizza, Dank IPA, and Digital Art

By Becky Duffett
Eater
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new beer hall is opening today, June 23, as one of the biggest projects to date from Dennis, David, and Daniel Lee, the brothers behind now-closed Namu Gaji, still popular Namu Stonepot and Sunset Squares Pizza. It’s a very different vision than what the Lees had originally planned for the former Perennial space when they took it over in 2019 with the intent to create a new home for Namu Gaji. After leaning heavily into the realm of fast-casual during the pandemic, however, the brothers decided to move their pizza operation, Sunset Squares into the empty space, and are now fully opening it as a beer hall with several food concepts, and an NFT gallery (more on that later).

sf.eater.com
