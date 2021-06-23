SSP Beer Hall Opens with Square Pizza, Dank IPA, and Digital Art

A new beer hall is opening today, June 23, as one of the biggest projects to date from Dennis, David, and Daniel Lee, the brothers behind now-closed Namu Gaji, still popular Namu Stonepot and Sunset Squares Pizza. It’s a very different vision than what the Lees had originally planned for the former Perennial space when they took it over in 2019 with the intent to create a new home for Namu Gaji. After leaning heavily into the realm of fast-casual during the pandemic, however, the brothers decided to move their pizza operation, Sunset Squares into the empty space, and are now fully opening it as a beer hall with several food concepts, and an NFT gallery (more on that later).