Fong names JJ's Legacy district's 2021 Nonprofit of the Year
State Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, has named JJ'S Legacy as the 34th Assembly District's 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year. The nonprofit advocates for organ, eye and tissue donation, and it provides fresh food boxes for organ recipients and their families. It was started shortly after Bakersfield resident Jeffrey Johns died in 2009, and his family decided to donate his organs to save the lives of five people.www.bakersfield.com