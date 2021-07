With checks going out in a little over three weeks, you'll likely want to know soon if you're eligible for the child tax credit payments. If you're under the income limits and your kids fall within the age guidelines, you may be eligible for the money. But there are lots of rules around who does and doesn't meet the requirements -- including for those in a shared custody arrangement -- so to help you quickly see if you may qualify, we have three ways to check. Read on for more details.