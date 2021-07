It remains to be seen when college athletes will be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness, but Oklahoma’s legislature passed an NIL measure set to go into effect July 1 and the Supreme Court on Monday ruled in the Alston v. NCAA case in favor of the appellees. The combination of those decisions makes it possible for athletes to at some point in the very near future be financially compensated through endorsements, social media deals, autographs or other uses of their fame.