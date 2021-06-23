FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24th from 6 AM until Midnight for Severe Weather

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 AM until Midnight Thursday for strong to severe storms . There will be several rounds of storms moving through the region through the morning, and then possibly the late afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has put the region at a LEVEL 1 to LEVEL 2/a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK for severe storms, with all modes of severe weather possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. We could also see isolated tornadoes added to the mix by afternoon/evening. Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions throughout the day. Also, make sure to have a reliable way to get the latest warnings and advisories.