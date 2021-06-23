Mower repair business opens shop in West End

Stouffer’s Mobile Mower Repair now has a shop for mower drop offs at 119 Fairfield Avenue in the West End section of Johnstown.

An American flag on the front of the building waved in the breeze as business owner Corey Stouffer and his family cut a ribbon at the new facility Wednesday.

Stouffer said he plans to continue to make house calls for mower repair two days a week until he finds an employee to take over that part of the business full-time.

With the opening of his shop, Stouffer, a master certified technician, offers both pickup and on-site service and repairs for all outdoor power equipment, including lawnmowers, snowblowers and tractors.

He also services and repairs hand-held equipment such as weed-eaters, leaf blowers and chainsaws.

The Cambria Regional Chamber, Johnstown Area Regional Industries, Johnstown’s Department of Community and Economic Development, and the Cambria County commissioners were represented at the ribbon-cutting.

Stouffer, who started his mobile mower business in 2018, considered 20 possible brick-and-mortar locations before he chose the Fairfield Avenue site.

“There were a lot of hurdles to cross, but we muscled through it,” he said.

Johnstown Community and economic development specialist Jacob Zerby said Stouffer has been looking for a shop location for about two years.

“Corey has been determined to get this done,” Zerby said.

Lauren Thompson, Johnstown Area Regional Industries technical assistance adviser, said JARI was excited to see Stouffer find a location.

“We are excited to see him put his footprint on Johnstown,” she said.

Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky praised Stouffer’s work.

“Thank you for your investment in the Johnstown economy and your entrepreneurial mindset of helping everyday folks do what they do around their yard,” Chernisky said.