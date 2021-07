Haiti's constitutional referendum, initially slated for April but postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on September 26, the electoral commission announced late Monday. Local and municipal elections are postponed until January 2022, the authorities said. President Jovenel Moise has been ruling Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree, after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed and following disputes on when his own term ends. In addition to presidential, legislative and local elections, Moise had wanted to submit a new draft of the island nation's constitution to a popular vote on June 27.