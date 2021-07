Adam Fox became a star for the Rangers in 2021, perhaps sooner than anyone had a right to expect. The 23-year-old defenseman from Jericho, by way of Harvard, was named Tuesday night as the Norris Trophy winner, given to the best defenseman in the NHL, in only his second season of professional hockey, amassing 40 first place votes and a total of 743 points in the voting, 88 more than runner up Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman finished third.