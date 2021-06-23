Half of New Single-Family Homes: Single-Story in 2020
Information obtained from the US Census Bureau’s Survey of Construction (SOC) and tabulated by NAHB, shows that the share of two-story homes continued to decrease and the share of two or more stories homes started was equal to one story homes in 2020. The Mountain division was the only region for which the number of stories changed in 2020, though the shares of one and two or more stories remained similar to the past few years.eyeonhousing.org