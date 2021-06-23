Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Half of New Single-Family Homes: Single-Story in 2020

By Fan-Yu Kuo
eyeonhousing.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation obtained from the US Census Bureau’s Survey of Construction (SOC) and tabulated by NAHB, shows that the share of two-story homes continued to decrease and the share of two or more stories homes started was equal to one story homes in 2020. The Mountain division was the only region for which the number of stories changed in 2020, though the shares of one and two or more stories remained similar to the past few years.

eyeonhousing.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#New Home Sales#Us Census Bureau#Midwest#South Atlantic#The Us Census Bureau#Nahb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
House Rentprobuilder.com

Inside the Single-Family Rental Demand

A new joint report by the Urban Land Institute and RCLCO Real Estate Consulting found the single-family rental market has undergone an impressive increase in interest and growth as COVID-19 emphasized the need for various forms of housing. Last year’s report by the duo found Millennials are in need of more space as they begin to start families. Single-family rentals are appealing to these consumers who could benefit from other amenities such as fitness rooms, clubhouses, and sports courts. Remote work grants many Millennials the ability to work and live without the need for close proximity to the workplace and rentals offer living situations without the bounds of homeownership.
Mint Hill, NCclclt.com

Meritage Homes Now Selling in Heron Creek, 81-lot single-family community in Mint Hill, NC

Meritage Homes, the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced the addition of a new affordable community in Mint Hill. Priced from the $400,000s, Heron Creek offers seven ranch-style floorplans ranging from approximately 1,600-2,700 square feet, including three options with a second-floor bonus room and/or bedroom. Buyers can choose from one of six Design Collections, designer-curated interior finish collections that enable buyers to confidently style their home through a personalized experience at the Studio M Design Center. This completely reimagined approach to home design removes the guesswork by creating a simplified process that still offers a variety of choices, allowing buyers to make style decisions with ease while remaining within their budget.
AdvocacyCommercial Observer

FirstKey Homes Nabs $2.1B Loan on More Than 9K Single-Family Rentals

The single-family rental housing market accelerated last year amid the pandemic, as climbing home prices pushed many to fall back on renting. Investors poured into the space and rental home construction ballooned in 2020 to meet demand, despite a turbulent economic landscape that created supply chain issues. Single-family homes in...
Saint Lucie County, FLstuartfloridarealestatenews.com

St Lucie County Single Family Homes May 2021 Market Report

St Lucie County Single Family Homes May 2021 Market Report. The May 2021, St Lucie County Single Family Home market had strong sales activity but is indicating weaker future activity as the inventory shrinks with fewer available homes for sale. Closed sales were up by 65.7% for the month compared to last year (in April they were up by 47.3%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 26.6% (they were up by 34.6% last month).
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Charlotte Drops Single-Family Zoning

Every day at The Overhead Wire we sort through over 1,500 news items about cities and share the best ones with our email list. At the end of the week, we take some of the most popular stories and share them with Urban Milwaukee readers. They are national (or international) links, sometimes entertaining and sometimes absurd, but hopefully useful.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

KKR makes new single-family rentals bet as Wall Street piles in

KKR & Co. is making a fresh play for the suburbs, forming a new single-family landlord, My Community Homes, that plans to buy and manage rental houses across the U.S. KKR is investing in the platform through its real estate and private credit funds, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The number of homes and geographies targeted by the venture couldn’t immediately be learned.
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

KKR Joins Private Equity Rivals in New Single-Family Rentals Bet

(Bloomberg)—KKR & Co. is making a fresh play for the suburbs, forming a new single-family landlord, My Community Homes, that plans to buy and manage rental houses across the U.S. KKR is investing in the platform through its real estate and private credit funds, according to people with knowledge of...
Real Estatetennesseestar.com

Wall Street Firm Blackstone Invests $6 Billion in Single-Family Homes

Investment firm Blackstone Group acquired 17,000 single-family rental homes on Tuesday in a deal worth $6 billion. Blackstone, an asset management firm that focuses on alternative investments, acquired Home Partners of America (HPA) along with its 17,000 home inventory, the firm announced in a statement Tuesday. Blackstone will continue HPA’s business model of offering its tenants rent-to-own lease agreements, which allow the tenant to purchase the rental property after a certain amount of time.
Michigan Stateurbanturf.com

Home Prices in Michigan Park Shoot Up 24% With Single-Family Homes Leading the Way

Today, UrbanTurf continues its look at local housing markets around the DC region, as we head over to the Northeast DC neighborhood of Michigan Park. Following the trend seen around the region, a low supply of homes in the first half of the year, combined with high buyer demand, resulted in a notable jump in home prices in Michigan Park. Median sales prices were up 24% year-over-year, thanks in large part to a 22% jump in prices for detached single-family homes with 4+ bedrooms. In May, Michigan Park also had one of the lowest days on market metrics in the city, with homes in the neighborhood selling in a median of five days.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland pasture has been rezoned, 199 single-family-home housing development coming

Lakeland officials have given the green light to pave over the pasture to make way for a housing development. City commissioners unanimously gave their approval Monday to rezone land for 199 single-family homes on 56.1 acres along East Memorial Boulevard and East Lake Parker Drive. The development, engineered by ECON South and developer Highland Homes, would be known as Cypress Point at Lake Parker.
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Single-Family Home in the South End with a Sunny Library

With five stories of living space, this contemporary home offers all the room you need for anything you want to do. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,795,000. Size: 4,535 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
House RentCommercial Observer

Single-Family Home Rents Spike in May as Demand Increases: Study

Single-family home rents spiked last month, continuing their growth during the pandemic and raising questions about the consequences of an increasingly expensive housing market. Single-family home rents grew 7.3 percent year-over-year as of May, according to a report from commercial real estate research group Yardi Matrix. And a national housing...
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

Single-Family Starts Steady in May

Housing production was steady in May, although permit issuance weakened as higher costs are deferring and delaying some construction projects. Overall housing starts increased 3.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Massachusetts StateMetroWest Daily News

Median sales price for a single-family home in Massachusetts is now $525K

BOSTON — The median home sale price in Massachusetts has now held above $500,000 for the second straight month. The Warren Group reported Wednesday that the median sale price for a single-family home in Massachusetts rose from $410,000 in May 2019 to $425,000 in May 2020 before shooting all the way up to $525,000 last month, a 23.5% year-over-year increase.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Buffini Answers ‘Where Is the Housing Market Going?’ in Mid-Year Update

Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, recently hosted his Bold Predictions Mid-Year Update broadcast, addressing the question on everyone’s mind: “Where is this hot real estate market going?”. “Google searches asking about a real estate market crash shot up exponentially in the past few months,” said Brian...
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Craftsman Manufacturing Site In Lakeview Will Become 12 Single-Family Homes

LAKEVIEW — The property that houses the closed-down Craftsman Plating & Tinning Corporation building in Lakeview will become single-family homes after City Council approved the plan Friday. Aldermen approved an ordinance to rezone the property at 1225–35 W. School St. to allow for a series of 12 single-family homes to...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

The 20 Hottest Housing Markets in May

Realtor.com’s most recent housing market report found the nation’s hottest cities were smaller, located in the Northeast to West, and gave buyers more bang for their buck. Buyers are seeking relief from the ever-growing home prices, looking toward markets where median list prices are just $311,000, a price 18% lower than May’s median home price of $380,000. New Hampshire’s Manchester and Concord cities remain on the hottest housing market list for the third consecutive month, and a Realtor.com senior economist says it’s likely due to its close proximity to Boston.