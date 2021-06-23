Half of New Single-Family Homes: Single-Story in 2020

A new joint report by the Urban Land Institute and RCLCO Real Estate Consulting found the single-family rental market has undergone an impressive increase in interest and growth as COVID-19 emphasized the need for various forms of housing. Last year’s report by the duo found Millennials are in need of more space as they begin to start families. Single-family rentals are appealing to these consumers who could benefit from other amenities such as fitness rooms, clubhouses, and sports courts. Remote work grants many Millennials the ability to work and live without the need for close proximity to the workplace and rentals offer living situations without the bounds of homeownership.