Benewah County, ID

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions will develop this weekend. * WHERE...Eastport, St Maries, Sandpoint, Wallace, Osburn, Nezperce, Craigmont, Bonners Ferry, Kamiah, Kellogg, Rathdrum, Pinehurst, Mullan, Winchester, and Priest River. * WHEN...From Saturday through Thursday, and possibly through the end of next week. * IMPACTS...Unprecedented triple digit heat and unusually warm overnight temperatures will make it difficult to control the build up of heat in homes without air conditioning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest. Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts our ongoing drought.

alerts.weather.gov
