Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, WA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for East Slopes Northern Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: East Slopes Northern Cascades; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions Friday through at least Wednesday. Triple digit heat will develop in central Washington Friday and spread into eastern Washington over the weekend. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Several days of triple digit heat and unusually warm overnight temperatures will make it difficult to control the build up of heat in homes without air conditioning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be an historic heat wave. Chances are good that many long standing records will be broken during this upcoming heat wave.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
County
Spokane County, WA
State
Idaho State
County
Ferry County, WA
County
Pend Oreille County, WA
County
Whitman County, WA
County
Douglas County, WA
County
Okanogan County, WA
County
Stevens County, WA
County
Adams County, WA
County
Lincoln County, WA
County
Asotin County, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
County
Garfield County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Cascades#Heat Watch#Asotin Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.