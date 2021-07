It’s not too often ribbon-cuttings and grand openings are this much fun. Lidl, the deep-discount German grocer that’s been rapidly expanding in the U.S. since 2017, opened its doors on Route 58 in Riverhead this morning with great fanfare — including peppy music by a DJ, giveaways and a very long line of eager early-bird shoppers who were bopping to the music in a queue that resembled a conga line with shopping carts. Some of them arrived an hour early, hoping to be one of the first hundred shoppers and snag a surprise gift card worth from $5 to $100.