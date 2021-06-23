Your Patient is Someone’s Student

Price transparency and consumerism are here to stay. Ensure your practice is as well. A flurry of new laws around consumer-focused price transparency is causing a stir across the healthcare industry. But if you’ve been following the healthcare consumerism trend, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Consumerism is built on the tenet that patients have full access to cost and pricing information to make decisions about their health, and these new laws are likely just the start of a series of regulatory initiatives designed to mandate pricing transparency. But these transparency laws are also a reminder that many of the tried-and-true practices associated with building and maintaining a patient population are about to be disrupted.