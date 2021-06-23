Your Patient is Someone’s Student
The following is a guest article by Dr. Sandy Whitehouse, Chief Medical Officer, Tickit Health. As schools re-open in the Fall, time-constrained educators will need tools to better connect with and understand the needs of youth, as academic success is strongly aligned with good physical, mental and social health. In education, this is frequently referred to as Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), and like what we in healthcare refer to as Social Determinants of Health (SDoH). Regardless of the terminology, what is known is that unless we address these 'foundational needs' of students, they won't thrive, be it physically, emotionally, or academically. And we will all suffer.