ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person suffered minor injuries after a Wednesday morning house fire in the City of Ithaca. Firefighters were called to the home, which is on Fifth Street, around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the front of the building. The occupant of the home had reportedly tried to extinguish the fire; he told firefighters he believed everyone was out of the home.