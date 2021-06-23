Detroit open to dealing pick and the OKC Thunder should consider a trade
The OKC Thunder spent the majority of the 2020-21 campaign positioning themselves for the top spot in the 2021 NBA Draft or, at the very least, a top-3 selection on the night. After enduring their worst season in franchise history (win-percentage wise), finishing things off with a lackluster record of 22-50, coming into Tuesday’s draft lottery they had the fourth-best odds of having the ping pong balls bounce their way and, in turn, nabbing the top selection and had a 52.5 percent chance of landing a top-five pick.thunderousintentions.com