It's just the goofy way I think when I first heard the news from Heritage University. I am reminded of the Alabama song and lyrics, "If you're gonna play in Texas, you gotta have a fiddle in the band". Extrapolate and recontextualize the concept of "if you want to do this, you must first do that" and you get - If you're gonna go to college at Heritage, you better have a vaccine card in your hand.