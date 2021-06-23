Cancel
Antivirus Pioneer, Crypto Devotee John McAfee, 75, Found Dead

By Stacy Elliott
Posted by 
The Street Crypto
The Street Crypto
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJNQK_0adNdmHE00

Antivirus and cybersecurity software creator John McAfee, 75, has been found dead in his Barcelona prison cell after the Spanish high court approved his extradition to the U.S. on charges of tax evasion.

Indications are that he died by suicide, according to the Catalan justice department, which confirmed reports of McAfee’s death that appeared in El Mundo newspaper, which is based in Spain.

McAfee was arrested and has been in jail since Oct. 6 on charges of tax evasion which were pending in a Tennessee federal court.

The indictment claims that "McAfee earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary."

In the last tweet sent from his account on June 16, McAfee said that the U.S. believes he had "hidden crypto," denied that was the case and concluded: "I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing."

The cryptocurrency community has been sharing condolences and anecdotes about McAfee on Twitter after the news broke, including crypto investor and podcaster Anthony Pompliano.

Country
Spain
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Twitter
Marketsbitcoin.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700%

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Public Safetybitcoin.com

John McAfee's Hideout Was a Secret Bitcoin Mining Farm

John McAfee was reportedly hiding out in a Spanish “ghost hotel” with a bitcoin mining farm in the basement prior to his arrest. Clues from images and messages the antivirus tycoon posted on social media point to a semi-abandoned hotel owned by a Russian. ‘Ghost Hotel’ With Bitcoin Mining Farm.
Economygamerevolution.com

What does the John McAfee cryptocurrency ‘WHACKD’ tweet mean?

John McAfee, creator and namesake of the McAfee Antivirus software, is dead of an apparent suicide. As a controversial figure and a magnet for conspiracy theories, some groups believe that McAfee did not take his own life. Many are citing a John McAfee cryptocurrency tweet as evidence, in which the computer programmer claims: “If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd.” In the tweet, McAfee also pointed users to WHACKD, a cryptocurrency that was being sold on McAfee Dex. So what does it all mean?
WorldPosted by
AFP

Spain opens probe into McAfee's death in jail

Spanish investigators Thursday probed the death of John McAfee who was found in his prison cell after an apparent suicide following a court decision approving his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges. McAfee was found dead just hours after a Spanish court said it had approved his extradition to the United States in a decision which could have been appealed.
Economycryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
Economydailyhodl.com

Mexican Billionaire Reveals Plans for His Bank To Adopt Bitcoin

Mexico’s third-richest person has revealed that he is a supporter of Bitcoin and that his bank is working on plans to support the flagship crypto asset. Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the billionaire owner of Grupo Salinas which owns a myriad of different companies, says in a tweet that his bank, Banco Azteca, is looking to be the first in Mexico to support BTC.
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Over? Probably Not

Many Bitcoin proponents have preached that the asset could reach as much as $100,000 or more in 2021. Now that Bitcoin has dropped down as low as $30,000, a solid dose of fear has entered the market. Is a sustained bull market still realistic after the recent slump?. Don’t miss...
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

Bitcoin is the 'apex' achievement of human race: Michael Saylor

Have you heard that MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor is into Bitcoin?. If you didn't, may I introduce you Saylor's appearance at Bitcoin 2021 in Miami. In a panel discussion with podcaster Max Keiser, Saylor discussed Bitcoin's future and its implications for wealth and governments. When asked about his bullishness on bitcoin, Saylor said he no longer believes in his previous investments.
EconomyPosted by
The Street Crypto

Tony Hawk Bought Bitcoin Back in 2012

During the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami, Tony Hawk revealed that he actually bought Bitcoin back in 2012 after hearing about the Silk Road dark web marketplace. Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor. "I was reading...
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

Grayscale Exec: 'Regulation Is What Differentiates Us'

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto 'mainstream.' Exchange lightly edited. This week we spoke to Craig Salm, vice president of legal at Grayscale Investments. He’s also co-chair of D.C. lobbyist Blockchain Association’s securities law working group, a founding member of the Crypto Rating Council and a board member at ETC Cooperative, an Ethereum Classic consortium. You can find Salm on Twitter @CraigSalm. Subscribe for full article.
MarketsFudzilla

Bitcoin billionaire drowns

Billionaire bitcoin owner Mircea Popescu has died, leaving behind a cache of virtual currency and a controversial crypto legacy. The bitcoin pioneer, who was believed to own over $1 billion in the world’s No. 1 crypto, making him, at the time, one of the asset’s larger single-holders, died off the coast of Costa Rica.