ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) --- Essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for $25 million in childcare scholarships starting Wednesday, June 23. Childcare costs will be covered for essential workers who make less than $79,500 for a family of four. According to the press release, workers will be paid, “Up to market rate for each region statewide for children aged six weeks through 12 years.”