POTUS

Pandemic Swells Medicaid Enrollment to 80 Million People

Posted by 
Tu Salud
Tu Salud
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic-caused recession and a federal requirement that states keep Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled until the national emergency ends swelled the pool of people in the program by more than 9 million over the past year, according to a report released Thursday. The latest figures show Medicaid enrollment grew from 71.3...

Tu Salud

Tu Salud

New York City, NY
Tu Salud is the leading health magazine for Latinos/Hispanics in the United States. Launched in 2007, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting Latino families.

#Service Economy#Kff#Khn#Medicare#Americans#Virginia Medicaid#Congress#Aca Medicaid#Centene Corp#Avalere#Manatt Health
U.S. PoliticsMedCity News

Job losses, federal regulations drove Medicaid enrollment to a historic high

A combination of factors, including a downturn resulting from a pandemic, has resulted in a record number of Americans seeking health coverage from the government. A snapshot released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services last week revealed that more than 80 million Americans had health coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program — the highest ever.
Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

COVID-19 caused increased enrollment in Medicaid and CHIP, CMS says

According to a new enrollment trends snapshot released this week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, more than 80 million people have signed up for health coverage through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, a record high. Between February 2020 and January 2021 there was a 13.9%...
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

New Medicaid and CHIP Snapshot Shows Almost 10 Million Enrolled in Coverage During COVID-19 Emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a new Enrollment Trends Snapshot report showing a record high, over 80 million individuals have health coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Nearly 9.9 million individuals, a 13.9% increase, enrolled in coverage between February 2020, the month before the public health emergency (PHE) was declared, to January 2021.
Health ServicesPosted by
Axios

Health insurers soak in pandemic-fueled Medicaid growth

National Medicaid enrollment hit a record 80.5 million this past January, as Congress provided extra funding for states to retain and sign up more low-income adults and children during the coronavirus pandemic. Between the lines: Because more states have outsourced their Medicaid programs to private health insurers, this pandemic-fueled growth...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Medicaid expansion begins in Oklahoma, more than 200,000 people now have access to healthcare

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KOKI) — More than 200,000 people will now have access to health care in Oklahoma as Medicaid expansion kicked-off Thursday. People between the ages 16-94 that have an income that is 138% lower than the poverty line are eligible to sign-up. The number for an individual comes out to a yearly income of $17,796 and $36,588 for a family of four.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Trump-Era Law on Surprise Medical Bills Advances Under Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday began putting in place consumer protections against “surprise” medical bills enacted in bipartisan legislation signed last year by former President Donald Trump. Regulations jointly issued by four federal agencies spell out protections for insured patients against surprise billing in medical emergencies, and...
Health ServicesUS News and World Report

Costs Watched as Medicaid Managed Care Begins in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After six years of preparations and delays, most of North Carolina's Medicaid recipients switched over to managed care Thursday with its developers hopeful the changes will mean improved health outcomes and controlled costs. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County...
Oklahoma Statecms.gov

Oklahoma's Medicaid Expansion will Provide Access to Coverage for 190,000 Oklahomans

Nearly 120,000 People Will Begin Receiving Full Medicaid Benefits on July 1. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced today that approximately 190,000 individuals between the ages of 19-64 in Oklahoma are now eligible for health coverage, thanks to Medicaid expansion made possible by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). On June 1, 2021, the state began accepting applications, and to date, over 120,000 people have applied for and were determined eligible to receive coverage. On July 1, these individuals will receive full Medicaid benefits, including access to primary and preventive care, emergency, substance abuse, and prescription drug benefits. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Oklahoma is eligible to receive additional federal funding for their Medicaid program, estimated to be nearly $500 million over two years. It is estimated that an additional 70,000 people in Oklahoma who have not yet applied are now eligible for coverage under Medicaid.
Healthverywellhealth.com

ACA Internal and External Appeals for Health Plan Decisions

One of the many consumer protections built into the Affordable Care Act is the right to internal and external appeals. You may want to appeal if your health plan rejects a prior authorization request, denies a claim, or rescinds your coverage altogether. Most health insurers already had their own appeals...
Healthbenefitspro.com

CMS proposes several provisions to increase coverage, equity under ACA

A series of provisions proposed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services this week would expand coverage and advance health equity under the Affordable Care Act. The proposals would lengthen the annual open enrollment period for 2022 by an additional 30 days; create a new special enrollment period opportunity for certain low-income consumers; and expand the duties of federally facilitated exchange navigators to offer additional help to consumers enrolling in plans.
Economyverywellhealth.com

Medicare Automatic Enrollment: How Does It Work?

You should have a say in the kind of health insurance plan you have. Unfortunately, that’s not always the way it works out. When it comes to Medicare, the government could sign you up automatically, or an insurance company can sign you up for one of their plans without your permission. Know your rights, or you could literally pay the price.
Public HealthWashington Post

Health-care providers must mandate that their workers be vaccinated. The Hippocratic oath demands it.

Ashish K. Jha is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Recently, I accompanied a family member to a cancer clinic at a Boston hospital. We sat together in a full waiting room with 30 or 40 patients and their family members. The sense of fear was palpable. Yes, everyone wore masks and infection rates have fallen dramatically in Massachusetts, but if a single unvaccinated staff member was infected with covid-19, they would put all the patients in that room — many of whom are immunocompromised — at risk of severe illness and potentially death.
Health Servicessouthernminn.com

Medical moonshot would help fix inequality in health care

COVID-19 has put the American health care system’s deeply entrenched inequities into high relief. The social, economic and political structures that predated the pandemic’s public health crisis and resulting recession have meant that Black and Latino people are more likely than white people to be exposed to, hospitalized for and die from COVID-19.
Health Servicesdailynurse.com

Continuity of Nursing Care Improves Patient Outcomes

People with dementia receiving home health care visits are less likely to be readmitted to the hospital when there is consistency in nursing staff, according to a new study by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. The findings are published in the journal Medical Care, a journal of the American Public Health Association.