Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm chances coming back

By Keith Gibson
wcbi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMARY: Humidity will be on the increase again Thursday and it will help lead to a few spotty storms by the afternoon. Additional scattered storms are possible Friday through the middle of next week as our typical summer weather pattern sets up once again. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly...

www.wcbi.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcbi News App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Charleston, SClive5news.com

New Month... Same Weather... Hot & Humid with pop-up storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday will be typical July weather as we kick off another summer month! Look for hazy, hot conditions with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon with a high near 90. Normal high now for early July is 91. We’re watching a cold front that will likely bring a round of wet weather, including storms, Friday and Friday night. Computer models are trending farther south with this front for the holiday weekend which may be enough to reduce the chance of showers and storms here locally. Right now, we’ll leave in the chance of a few showers and storms Saturday and on the Fourth of July but the trend is for less rain for the fireworks.
Environmentnewyorkupstate.com

Heat backs off a little today in Upstate NY, but severe storm chances rise

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today will be slightly less stifling in Upstate New York than the past several days, but the chances of damaging thunderstorms will rise. “Scattered damaging winds are expected from New England to Pennsylvania, starting around midday and continuing through dusk,” said the Storm Prediction Center. “Intensifying thunderstorm development should occur by midday with a broad swath of scattered coverage during the afternoon.”
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances

Mishicot Softball Wins Division 4 State Championship. Mishicot defeated Juda/Albany 6-3 on Tuesday night in the Division 4 State Title game at King Park on the UWGB campus in Green Bay. Coleman loses in D3 State Title Game. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Coleman Cougars baseball team came up short...
nycweathernow.com

NYC Last Very Hot Day Ends With Scattered Storms

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. Today will be the last day of this mini heatwave before we get socked in with some clouds for the next 4-5 days. This will also be the hottest day of the stretch, and we could see some scattered severe weather to go along with it. Your weekend still looks questionable, and it’ll all come down to timing of precip at this point to see what activities you can get away with during the day.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Risk of showers, storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After extreme rainfall Wednesday evening, 3.44″ in less than an hour was measured by a trained National Weather Service observer in Columbia-Tusculum, the FOX19 NOW viewing area is primed for more rainfall problems this morning, continuing into the afternoon. Rainfall is not expected to be as heavy...
Environmentalabamawx.com

Scattered Showers Through Tomorrow; Rain More Widespread Friday

RADAR CHECK: We have the classic case of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon. Showers are moving northwest, and are a little more numerous over the southern quarter of the state thanks to the daily sea-breeze front. Away from the showers, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Showers will fade away tonight after sunset.