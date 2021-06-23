Storm chances coming back

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday will be typical July weather as we kick off another summer month! Look for hazy, hot conditions with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon with a high near 90. Normal high now for early July is 91. We’re watching a cold front that will likely bring a round of wet weather, including storms, Friday and Friday night. Computer models are trending farther south with this front for the holiday weekend which may be enough to reduce the chance of showers and storms here locally. Right now, we’ll leave in the chance of a few showers and storms Saturday and on the Fourth of July but the trend is for less rain for the fireworks.