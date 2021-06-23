Cancel
Animals

Texans bark back with #AbbottHatesDogs after governor rejects Safe Outdoors Dogs Act

By ShaCamree Gowdy
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott can't catch a break. But then again, does he deserve one?. Everyone's not-so-favorite leader of the not-so-best state (depending on who you ask, of course) has vetoed 20 bills over the course of this year's legislative session, including Senate Bill 474, or the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act—a bill that would make it illegal to tether dogs with heavy chains and leave them without access to drinking water, shade or shelter, among other safeguards.

www.mrt.com
