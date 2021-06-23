Cancel
Video Games

New titles on Stadia, Android TV app arrives but not yet functional

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first-ever sports title coming to any cloud gaming platform is the Madden NFL 2022. Yes, the popular franchise originally developed by EA Tiburon for EA Sports is all set to entertain Stadia users as they can pre-order it right away from the store for $59.99. Players will get the chance to play with friends in updates modes across the game. New features like adjusting Superstar X-Factors at halftime in Ultimate Team mode, staff management, enhanced seasons engine and weekly strategy will add more spice to this already addictive game.

