Amid rising police violence, New York City police to train entire force in de-escalation

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig dismissed the idea that there is a gun problem in the United States and instead suggested the country has a “criminal problem.”. “We don’t have a gun problem in America. What we have is a criminal problem,” Craig said during a recent Fox News interview. “Criminals don’t follow the law. They’re going to get guns, so what do we want to focus on? Getting guns from law-abiding citizens? ... It’s not about guns. It’s about criminals who have guns, and they don’t get the guns legally. That’s the bottom line.”