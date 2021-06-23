Amid rising police violence, New York City police to train entire force in de-escalation
An increasing number of American police chiefs have an anecdote about de-escalation tactics similar to one that Cambridge, Mass., Police Commissioner Branford Bard tells. A man with a knife was recently menacing another man in Harvard Square. The responding officers didn't immediately draw their guns or yell, "Drop the knife!" Instead, they spoke calmly, Bard said, asking the man questions while carefully moving and keeping their distance from him, as other officers maintained a perimeter to keep pedestrians away. Within 30 minutes, the man handed over the knife and was taken to psychiatric treatment instead of jail.www.sfgate.com