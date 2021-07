After 12 years of what some may call a bull market, many clients, especially younger ones, may have been caught off guard by the sudden, drastic dip in 2020. Although no one could have predicted the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effects on the economy and financial markets — some of which have been truly unprecedented — these market fluctuations share many similarities with those that have come before. Helping your clients understand stock market fluctuations and how to keep emotions in check can help them navigate turbulent times with more confidence. Creating a sound retirement plan is also essential to minimizing the long-term impact of a down market and will empower clients to reach their goals, no matter how the market fluctuates.