Star Trek Watch: 10 secrets of the U.S.S. Excelsior you need to know

TrekCulture is giving Star Trek fans a great look at the U.S.S. Excelsior. Star Trek has created so many great starships and some of them have become as important as the show they were introduced on. One of the most important and prolific ships of all time never got its own movie or series based on it, that’s the U.S.S. Excelsior. The ship is most known for its appearances in the final four Star Trek films that featured the original cast and crew.