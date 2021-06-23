Schwab rolls out digital onboarding for its RIA customers
Advisers will be able to open most accounts in minutes, the company says. Schwab Advisor Services will make its digital onboarding capabilities available to independent adviser clients beginning next month. The capabilities build on Schwab’s existing digital account opening tool and will permit account funding, whether from an account transfer or an ACH payment, within a single digital envelope, Schwab said in a release.www.investmentnews.com