Schwab rolls out digital onboarding for its RIA customers

Much has been written over the past year or so about the effects of the pandemic on work — and much will continue to be written as organizations and individuals grapple with what life will look like once life returns to what might be regarded as normal. While there is general agreement, for instance, that, even in countries and companies that were skeptical about its efficiency, home working will continue to be a feature, there is also debate around the extent to which online meetings can ever create the culture and creativity that are at the root of the most successful organisations.