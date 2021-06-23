Sixth Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview welcomes customers again

The Sixth Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q quickly fell into a rhythm Wednesday when it reopened its doors about nine months after a fire damaged the building. As customers started to show up, Tiffany Bennett disappeared into the restaurant’s pit room and returned with ribs and brisket. She placed them on her station at the cutting board and then expertly wielded a butcher knife, quickly chopping up the beef for the sandwiches that were already in demand as soon as the restaurant opened its doors.