Stash to acquire PayGrade, surpasses $3 billion AUM

By Nicole Casperson
InvestmentNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStash announced its first acquisition of financial literacy platform PayGrade following an increase in assets under management. Stash, the online brokerage with over 6 million users, announced its first acquisition Wednesday following a surge in its assets under management to more than $3 billion. Stash is purchasing PayGrade, a financial...

www.investmentnews.com
MarketsInvestmentNews

2021 investment trends

A survey of more than 500 financial advisers shows that some are beginning to use cryptocurrencies with clients, as a growing portion of clients ask advisers about digital assets. The 2021 Trends in investing survey conducted by the Financial Planning Association and the Journal of Financial Planning in March also asked advisers about the GameStop rally, their outlook on the economy and what clients are inquiring about. Here are some key results from the study.
MarketsMarietta Daily Journal

Morningstar Risk Ecosystem Launches Across 7 Million Portfolios to Help Advisors Put Investors' Best Interests at the Core of Investment Advice

Morningstar Portfolio Risk Score and Risk Comfort Range, new components of the Morningstar Risk Ecosystem, debut as part of creating an investor-centric risk measurement approach for financial advisors seeking to provide more personalized investment advice, meet evolving regulatory standards, and build better businesses. CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Morningstar,...
MarketsInvestorPlace

SoFi Is a Bank With the Valuation of a Tech Unicorn

FinTech leader SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Social Capital Hedosophia V. This caused IPOE stock to convert into SOFI stock, beginning SoFi’s official run as a publicly traded company. SoFi was an impressive merger partner for the “King of SPACs,” Chamath Palihapitiya....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

DP World acquires logistics firm Syncreon in $1.2 billion deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai state-owned port operator DP World said on Thursday it had acquired U.S.-based global logistics firm Syncreon for an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. Syncreon, which provides warehouse management, transport management, export packing, and fulfilment, has a presence in 19 countries across 91 locations, DP World said, adding that the acquisition would be funded from existing available resources.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

JPMorgan agrees to purchase values-investing fintech OpenInvest

JPMorgan Chase agreed to buy OpenInvest, a financial-technology firm that offers services for values-based investing. Founded in 2015, OpenInvest is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator, among others, JPMorgan said Tuesday in a statement. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. “Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the environmental, social,...
Seattle, WAwealthmanagement.com

Focus Financial Buys $3.8 Billion AUM Seattle Firm

Focus Financial Partners, the large, publicly listed RIA consolidator, agreed to acquire a Seattle firm with $3.8 billion in assets under management. The acquisition of Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, subject to regulation, is expected to close in the third quarter. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Steve Phelps, president,...
Rochester, NYfa-mag.com

Brighton Securities Acquires N.Y.S. RIA With $65M AUM

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned wealth management firm headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., has agreed to acquire Worth Considering Inc., a registered investment advisor (RIA) with approximately $65 million in client assets that is based in the same city, according to a news release. Founded in 2011 by CEO David Peartree,...
Austin, TXFinancial-Planning.com

Kestra launches new division under ex-United Capital CIO

A private equity-backed wealth manager that has five different businesses serving more than 2,400 financial advisors has hired its first chief investment officer to lead a new division. Austin, Texas-based Kestra Holdings owns two broker-dealers, an RIA M&A arm, a wirehouse breakaway firm and a trust company spanning $122 billion...
TV & VideoseMarketer

US upfront CTV ad spending will surpass $4 billion this year

For the first time, we have broken out the portion of US upfront digital video ad spending that goes to connected TV (CTV). This year, advertisers will increase their upfront CTV video ad spending by almost 50% year over year to $4.51 billion. This estimate includes all CTV video ad...
Personal Financefinovate.com

Investment App Stash Grabs Financial Literacy Platform PayGrade

Along with the fanfare surrounding so-called meme stocks and the “power of the individual trader” last year, there was a dark side. Investing and trading platforms that had embraced gamification were being accused of not fully preparing their customers for the dangers involved in stock trading – especially in volatile, illiquid stocks. Critics demanded that these platforms spend more time – and money, if necessary – educating their customers for their own benefit as well as for the good of the investing and trading industry, which has recovered impressively since the dot.com bust 20 years ago.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Ventas to acquire New Senior REIT in $2.3 billion deal

Ventas, the Chicago-based healthcare REIT, is buying New Senior Investment Group in a deal valued at $2.3 billion as it expands its senior housing portfolio by 20 percent to take advantage of resurging demand. Ventas said Monday the deal, which includes $1.5 billion in New Senior’s debt, will allow it...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Qad Inc. to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in all-cash deal valued at $2 billion

Qad Inc. , a provider of cloud-based software for the supply chain, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo, in an all-cash deal with an equity value of $2 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Thoma Bravo will pay $87.50 per Qad share of Class A or Class B common stock. The stock closed Friday at $72.90 and was halted premarket for the news. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Once the deal closes, Qad will become a private company led by current CEO Anton Chilton and will maintain its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California. "Global manufacturers are facing ever-increasing challenges, and we are pleased that our customers around the world can continue to rely on QAD's next generation solutions to keep pace with emerging business disruptors," Qad Founder Pamela Lopker said in a statement. Lopker will continue to retain a significant ownership stake in the company once the deal closes and will continue to service on the board.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Actively Managed ETFs In The U.S. Eclipse $250 Billion In AUM

BOSTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry participants often cite liquidity, costs, transparency, and the relative tax advantages of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as catalysts for the broad adoption of the structure over the past three decades. Until recently, actively managed versions of ETFs were scarce, but growth has accelerated since the adoption of Rule 6c-11 (also known as "The ETF Rule") by the SEC in September 2019.
Businessfa-mag.com

CI Financial Agrees To Acquire Radnor Financial With $2.6B AUM

CI Financial Corp. (CI), a publicly owned asset management holding company based in Toronto has agreed to acquire Radnor Financial Advisors, a registered investment advisor (RIA) in the Philadelphia suburb of Wayne, Pa., with about $2.6 billion in client assets, the companies said in a news release today. “As a...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Acquire AR Packaging from CVC Funds for $1.45 Billion in Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions, and CVC Capital Partners Fund VI today announced a definitive agreement under which Graphic Packaging will acquire AR Packaging Group AB ("AR Packaging"), Europe's second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging, for approximately $1.45 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments.