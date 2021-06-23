How to Watch Microsoft’s Windows 11 Launch Event on June 24th
Update, 6/24/21 11:00 am Eastern: Microsoft isn’t streaming its Windows 11 event on YouTube as we expected. Go to the Windows Event Page to watch the livestream. Are you ready for “the next generation” of Windows? Microsoft is hosting a livestreamed event at 11 a.m. Eastern time on June 24th, likely to announce Windows 11. Here’s how to tune in, plus an overview of the Windows 11 features that we found in our hands-on last week.www.reviewgeek.com