Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Harvard researchers study variations in COVID-19 genome to predict severity

WCVB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Researchers from Harvard University studied the DNA of COVID-19 viruses taken from more than 8,000 patients in an attempt to find connections between mutations and the most severe illnesses. "We were trying to find positions in the COVID-19 genome that predict the outcome of COVID-19," said researcher Christoph...

www.wcvb.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Harvard, MA
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dna#Harvard University#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthEast Bay Times

Face masks that can detect coronavirus: Harvard, MIT researchers create wearable tech

The face mask that you wear in the future could alert you of a coronavirus diagnosis, thanks to researchers at Harvard University and MIT. Researchers have created wearable biosensors that can detect the presence of the virus in a person’s breath. These button-activated masks give COVID results within 90 minutes in a simple-to-read format similar to an at-home pregnancy test.
Springdale, ARPosted by
5NEWS

UA, NOWDiagnostics to study COVID-19 prevalence on campus

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The University of Arkansas and Springdale-based diagnostics testing manufacturer NOWDiagnostics Inc. announced Wednesday (June 16) a partnership to study the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 virus antibodies among UA students, faculty and staff. SARS-CoV-2, or severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, is the virus that causes COVID-19. NOWDiagnostics has...
Public HealthWECT

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain. The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste. That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms...
Internetmynewsla.com

USC Study: Political Discourse on Twitter Helped Predict COVID Outbreak Sites

Political discourse on Twitter helps to predict where future COVID-19 outbreaks are likely to occur, offering a tool that could help health officials to proactively respond, according to a study released Thursday by USC researchers. “We show that anti-science views are aligned with political ideology, specifically conservatism,” said Kristina Lerman,...
Chapel Hill, NCNewswise

UNC Researchers Lead Study of Diabetes Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — CHAPEL HILL, NC -- Diabetes is one of the comorbidities most strongly associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the United States, and data from early in the pandemic suggested individuals with type 2 diabetes faced twice the risk of death from COVID-19, as well as a greater risk of requiring hospitalization and intensive care.
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study explores COVID-19 outcomes in people with RA

Arani Vivekanantham and colleagues investigated the association between RA and the risk of COVID-19 diagnosis, hospitalization with COVID-19,and COVID-19-related death. This population-based cohort study including all individuals registered in the Information System for Research in Primary Care (SIDIAP)- which covers over 80% of the population of Catalonia, Spain. This information was linked to region-wide SARS-CoV-2 testing, hospital and mortality records. Outpatient diagnoses of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths with COVID-19 were identified between 1st March and 6th May 2020.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows activation of CD16+ T-cells contribute to severe COVID-19 illness

Do T-cells play a protective immune role, or are they responsible for severe COVID-19 illness? An international team of scientists sought to answer this question and determine the cause behind the disease pathology. T-cells are essential in the immune system for controlling acute respiratory infections. But excessive T-cell activation causes...
Sciencepvamu.edu

PVAMU professor at forefront of groundbreaking human genome research

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 23, 2021) – In recent years, genomic research, or the study of a cell or organism’s complete set of genes, has progressed tremendously. Many diseases are actually genetic disorders, and understanding their behavior requires a deeper understanding of our own genome. A genome contains all of the information needed to build an organism and allow it to grow and develop. To that end, scientists with different expertise are working together to tackle obstacles in curing genetic diseases.
CollegesMinnesota Daily

University receives funding to conduct COVID-19 genome sequencing

The University of Minnesota Genomics Center (UMGC) recently received funding to conduct genome sampling for COVID-19 in an effort to combat the spread of variants and mutations in the future. The UMGC, in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and with funding from the Center for Disease Control...
Public HealthTelegraph

Birthdays could increase Covid risk by almost a third, Harvard study finds

Having a birthday within a household raises the risk of catching Covid by 30 per cent for a period of a fortnight, a study by scientists at Harvard University suggests. Researchers looked at nearly three million homes in the US for 45 weeks in 2020 and noticed that there was a leap in Covid positivity for householders within two weeks of an individual celebrating a birthday.
Sciencewgowam.com

Pollen Helps Spread COVID-19: New Study

Pollen is tough enough for allergy sufferers, but a new study suggests it also helps spread the new coronavirus and other airborne germs. Researchers had noticed a connection between COVID-19 infection rates and pollen concentrations on the National Allergy Map of the United States. That led them to create a...
Technologyaithority.com

Australian Genomic Sequencing Leader Accelerates Research With Cloudian

AGRF Simplifies Data Management for Vital Clinical Research Projects with S3-Compatible Object Storage. Cloudian announced that the Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF) has deployed Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage solution, enabling AGRF to manage and store its rapidly growing volumes of genome sequencing data more efficiently and cost effectively at a vital time for the industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Lenticular Lenses Market 2021 Research Study With Trends And Opportunities To 2031 – Impact Of Covid-19

The Worldwide Lenticular Lenses Market Report 2021 offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, market strengths, and competitive surroundings. The report systematically specializes in competitive analysis of Lenticular Lenses market that discloses prime competitors concerned in marketing and marketing of Lenticular Lenses market merchandise. Besides, the historical condition of the market, this report also provides profitable market plans to exploit the development of the market in the forecast period. Latest trends, revenue analysis, potential development, and eminent Lenticular Lenses industry players are analyzed. The examination unveils the total assessment and veritable parts of the Lenticular Lenses market. The report includes several plans and policies related to the industry, moreover, it describes the management process, product features, manufacturing cost, and market size.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Genome surveillance tool facilitates detection of COVID-19 variants

Swedish researchers have developed COVseq, a SARS-CoV-2 genome tracker that can be produced at a large scale for a small cost. SARS-CoV-2 Variants. Image Credit: Lightspring/Shutterstock.com. A race against time to address SARS-CoV-2 evolution. Thousands of viral genomes have been identified and sequenced to reconstruct the evolution and global spread...