Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Star In Pop-Tart Movie ‘Unfrosted’ at Netflix
Although Jerry Seinfeld‘s reign over comedy television may have ended with the end of Seinfeld, he’s still got some pop-culture ideas swirling in his mind. More specifically, in his kitchen. The comic legend will write, produce, and direct Unfrosted, a movie he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder based on a stand-up bit about Pop-Tarts. Thanks to the streamer’s relationship with the comedian, Netflix has won the project for its film slate after a bidding war.decider.com