Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jerry Seinfeld to Direct, Star In Pop-Tart Movie ‘Unfrosted’ at Netflix

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Jerry Seinfeld‘s reign over comedy television may have ended with the end of Seinfeld, he’s still got some pop-culture ideas swirling in his mind. More specifically, in his kitchen. The comic legend will write, produce, and direct Unfrosted, a movie he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder based on a stand-up bit about Pop-Tarts. Thanks to the streamer’s relationship with the comedian, Netflix has won the project for its film slate after a bidding war.

decider.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Pop Tarts#Direct#Unfrosted#The Pop Tart#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Comedy About Pop-Tarts ‘Unfrosted’. Jerry Seinfeld will tackle a feature comedy about iconic breakfast pastry Pop-Tarts for Netflix. Seinfeld will direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, which is inspired by a bit in his…. Book About Late Actor and Notorious Bad Guy Lawrence Tierney...
TV & Videosnewswatchtv.com

Seinfeld Leaves Hulu, Headed for Netflix

So there I was making my way through Seinfeld for the 100th time. I was halfway through the 8th penultimate season on Hulu when it suddenly disappeared. After a brief moment of panic, I found out what the hell was going on. Seinfeld, the #1 sitcom of all time, has taken its leave from Hulu after losing a bid to Netflix. Apparently, this news was announced all the way back in September 2019, but I missed it.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told:
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and ends up getting chased by the FBI and mafia.
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
Moviesblackchronicle.com

Queen Latifah Stars Opposite Adam Sandler In Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Hustle’

Queen Latifah will star opposite Adam Sandler in a new Netflix basketball feature entitled Hustle, which is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler will produce the film with the streamer under Happy Madison with Lebron James’ The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The two were spotted out filming the movie between Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS, Stranger Things And The Conners Stars Joining Will And Grace's Sean Hayes In New Netflix Show

A little over a year after Will & Grace's well-received revival came to an end, star Sean Hayes has been keeping busy with the hilarious podcast Smartless opposite Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. He's also been developing the previously announced Netflix series Q-Force, which announced the rest of its core cast today, which includes stars from Stranger Things, The Conners and more, as well as NCIS' newest recruit.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Actors Who Quit Acting and Completely Switched Careers

Show business is widely regarded as one of the world's most glamorous and exciting industries. However, several high-profile stars of the stage and screen have decided to leave the limelight for more conventional careers. Below Newsweek takes a look at the high profile former actors who have decided to ditch...
TV & Videosvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: The Simpsons, Nick Offerman, Nic Cage + More!

MARVEL AND 'THE SIMPSONS' JOIN FORCES FOR NEW SHORT: A new Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons will premiere on the streaming platform Wednesday (July 7th). According to Deadline, the short, titled “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” will star Tom Hiddleston as Loki alongside a slew of Springfield’s favorites.
TV SeriesSea Coast Echo

‘Ozark’ Adds Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker & Killer Mike to Season 4

Ozark is preparing to go out with a bang as the Netflix crime drama adds a slate of new cast members for its fourth and final season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry Mason actress Veronica Falcón and Tony Award winner Ali Stroker will be mixing it up with the Byrde family in the upcoming season. Stroker was a guest star on Glee in 2013 after becoming a finalist on the Glee Project, while Falcón is best known for playing villainess Camila Vargas on the USA Network’s Queen of the South.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix made an actor go from comedy to drama insanely

It is not a rarity, but it always attracts attention when we see actors who are generally related to comedy and go into drama, in roles that are truly memorable. Perhaps the clearest case is that of Adam Sandler, who has made people laugh on several occasions, but also shone in more serious films such as Punch Drunk Love, Reign Over Me O Uncut Gems. Who followed in his footsteps was Kevin Hart in a big role in Fatherhood, what’s new in the streaming service Netflix.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Havoc: Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell Board Tom Hardy’s Action Thriller at Netflix

Justified star Timothy Olyphant, The Umbrella Academy actor Justin Cornwell, Last Night in Soho actor Jessie Mei Li and Malaysian actor Yeo Yann Yann have joined the cast of the Netflix film Havoc. The trio joins Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker in the action thriller set in the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, reported Variety. The story of “Havoc” revolves around a bruised detective who must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unravelling a web of corruption and conspiracy. The Harder They Fall Teaser: Idris Elba, Regina King’s Netflix Film Serves Stylish and Snappy Western Action (Watch Video).
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...