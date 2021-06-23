Cancel
Fort Hall, ID

Burn ban issued on Fort Hall reservation

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GP1lD_0adNcXsa00

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Fort Hall Fire & EMS has issued a burn ban within the boundaries of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and Fire District.

This ban is effective immediately with the exception of ceremonial burns and commercial firework displays.

This ban is due to the drought conditions, excessive heat and winds for this time of year.

To prevent any future wildfires, if you wish to set off personal fireworks, fire officials suggest you set them off in the following Reservation areas only:

  • Shoshone-Bannock festival grounds
  • Rodeo grounds
  • Football field at the Sho-Ban Jr./Sr. high school.

Any fires started shall result in fines and restitution for the mitigation of the fires for those that are involved in starting the fire.

If you have any questions or concerns about the fire ban or other fire and EMS topics, contact the Fort Hall Fire & EMS Department at 208-478-3784.

The post Burn ban issued on Fort Hall reservation appeared first on Local News 8 .

Idaho Falls, ID
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
