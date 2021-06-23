El Paso County GOP’s Worst Case Scenario Lincoln Day Dinner
Ernest Luning of the Colorado Springs Gazette’s political blog reports that the El Paso County Republican Party, controlled by a hard-right faction of local party activists led by controversial party chair Vickie Tonkins and backed up by the literal muscle of the FEC United/United American Defense Force militia group, has invited to Colorado the one member of Congress who could be considered an even greater embarrassment than Colorado’s Rep. Lauren Boebert:www.coloradopols.com