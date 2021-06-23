Cancel
Is That Technically Tuna in Those Subway Sandwiches?

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in potentially vexing questions we wish we didn't necessary want to ask but have to anyways: are Subway's tuna sandwiches actually made of tuna?. According to a new study from the New York Times, a DNA test has determined that Subway's tuna sandwich actually contains no "amplifiable tuna DNA" despite the franchise's claims. The publication reportedly sourced "60 inches worth of Subway tuna sandwiches" from three different stores in Los Angeles and had it tested at a lab which was unable to determine even what fish the meat actually came from.

