TDC Unveils "LUXEPERT," a New Luxury Program

Mercedes Salazar Translates the Seychelles Into Homeware Inspired By North Island, A Luxury Collection Hotel. Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection: North Island is inspired by the Seychelles’ bold colors and diverse wildlife. Each piece brings to life the authentic island experience, specifically drawing inspiration from the native Aldabra giant turtles, parrots and white-tailed tropicbirds. The hue-driven- collection is centered around the natural surroundings of North Island; bold pinks, blues, greens, and oranges reflect the exotic landscapes, fruits, and flowers on the island. Wicker candlesticks, vases, placemats, and baskets create a cohesive novelty piece for the home, reminiscent and reflective of the “barefoot luxury” of the North Island villas.