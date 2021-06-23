TDC Unveils "LUXEPERT," a New Luxury Program

A brand-new hospitality experience for those who want it all! Casual luxury going hand in hand with high-quality service, the new 5* Vanoro Hotel celebrates" the refined, historic urban living of the city, directly from its own heart. A stone's throw from the historic Aristotelous Square and the lively beat of Tsimiski, the art-deco building that hosts Vanoro reveals a new, carefully designed hospitality experience. The location may be the centerpiece, but the accommodation feels like a pied-à-terre for the modern traveler: intimate, elegant, specially designed for moments of relaxation and well-being. Blurring the line between a hotel and a home, Vanoro Hotel's 45 spacious rooms and suites are designed with earthy color palettes, marble details and metal finishes, introducing a luxurious and comfortable alternative to the urban living.