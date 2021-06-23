Where to pick up free meals from Marietta, Cobb schools
School is out for the summer, but the Cobb and Marietta school systems are still serving up free meals for families. Cobb SchoolsIn Cobb, free meal pickups will continue through July 21 at specific locations. Cobb’s food and nutrition department’s meal kits include fruit, yogurt, biscuits, milk, juice, sandwiches and other items, and provide enough food for five to seven days of breakfast and lunch, according to staff.www.northwestgeorgianews.com