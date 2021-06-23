Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What is a Dutch Oven and Why Everyone Needs One

By Erica Landis
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With such an exotic name for something pretty simple, what exactly is a Dutch oven? Dutch ovens are heavy cooking pots with tight-fitting lids that can be used either on a stove top, in the oven, or a combination of both. The heavy lid and thick walls supply even, radiating heat to every part of your meal cooking inside, making it a favorite to braise dishes. It's ideal for steady and slow cooking recipes because of the excellent heat retention you can count on from your trusty Dutch oven. Enameled cast iron dutch ovens are expensive, but worth keeping in the kitchen.

www.wideopeneats.com
Community Policy
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Oven#Ovens#Cooking Recipes#Food Drink#Macy#Instagram#Le Creuset#Staub#Sear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Bacon Is Easy and Delicious—Here’s How to Make it

If you’re the proud owner of an air fryer, lucky you! The kitchen gadgets have shot to stardom in recent years for a handful of reasons—they make cooking a simple task, they’re efficient, they save time and you can usually find them at a decent price, like our Test Kitchen’s preferred air fryer. Not to mention that air-frying is generally healthier than frying food in oil.
Posted by
Ina Eats In

This chicken dish will blow your mind! Recipe included.

You will love this Parmesan crusted chicken in mushroom sauce! Perfectly crisp and tender chicken infused in rich mushroom sauce with so much flavor. Not only the does mushroom sauce make the chicken taste outstanding, it makes it moist and extra juicy.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Bread-Making Tools Every Home Baker Should Have

Looking to challenge yourself by baking a loaf from scratch? You'll want to know about these bread-making tools that make baking simple. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
ShoppingFood Network

7 Best Mixing Bowls and Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen

Best Overall: Pyrex 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set with Lids. Best Value: Cook with Color 12-Piece Plastic Mixing Bowl Set. Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids. Best Plastic: OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set. Best Ceramic: Emile Henry Ceramic Mixing Bowl Set. Best Batter Bowl: Anchor...
LifestyleFood & Wine

Lodge Dutch Ovens, Le Creuset Grill Pans, and More Cast Iron Cookware Is Up to 58% Off for Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's no better way to welcome in the summer than with one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Amazon Prime Day has officially begun, and the deals are too hot to miss-especially if you're in the market for cast iron cookware. The retailer is offering a slew of discounts-up to 58% off-on top-notch kitchen brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, and Staub.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Amazon's Best-Selling Dutch Oven Is On Sale for $70 Before Prime Day

Do you love to cook at home, or are you trying to get more into it?. Well, one of Amazon's best-selling kitchen products is having a major sale and you don't wanna miss it. Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, which means for 48 hours, the shopping site will offer a variety of deals on items ranging from Apple Airpods to air fryers.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

The 12 Best Bread Machine Recipes to Make

Dust off your bread machine and take it back out of the box because this kitchen appliance can be used to create a delicious loaf of bread. If you don't have much time to spend on homemade bread, your bread maker will do the hard work for you. Taking care of the kneading, proofing, and baking, all you have to do is simply measure out the ingredients to make bread. Roll up your sleeves and get ready for the aroma of fresh bread filling the house because it's time to make some bread! Check out some of the best bread machine recipes to make this week.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Using This Butter Instead of Oil Will Give You The Most Flavorful Roasted Meat and Veggies

The kind of butter we buy is usually a simple choice between spreadable, stick, salted, and unsalted varieties. In fact, most of us probably don’t think twice about which specific type is best for our different cooking needs. However, when it comes to searing and roasting, you might be surprised to learn that clarified butter is the best option for withstanding high heat without burning.
ShoppingPosted by
Wide Open Eats

9 Best Deals on Kitchen Gadgets: Amazon Prime Day 2021

Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Every kitchen needs a number of essentials to run smoothly, no matter what kind of food you prefer. Whether you're making coconut curry or rib roast, you're going to need a cutting board, a set of knives, and countless other kitchen tools. Here are 9 Amazon kitchen gadgets for a perfectly stocked kitchen!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Weird Way People Are Using Aldi's Pie Crust

Aldi's wide array of products has long inspired creativity, and now the new Aldi muse is their pre-made pie crust. You can find Bakehouse Pie Crust at your local Aldi. The item featuring 15 oz of pre-made crust in two portions (via Aldi). Prices are listed as varying by store, but if we know anything about Aldi, the final amount will be affordable. Using these ready-made crusts at a great price has allowed Aldi shoppers, specifically those from the Aldi Nerd Facebook group, to expand and test their creative skills with beautifully complex and surrealistically strange designs — and we are loving this fun with food.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why People Are Praising This 'Bartender Everyone Needs'

Sometimes a bartender can be more than the person who pours the perfect Guinness pint, shakes up the dirtiest martini, or knows all the cocktail recipes without looking them up. As seen in a recent Fox News article, Max Gutierrez, a bartender in Florida, is being praised for looking out for two women patrons. Trinity Allie posted about the experience on Twitter, writing, "This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs." The note said, "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He's giving me the creeps."
Food & DrinksLifehacker

Why Is Everyone Putting Mustard on Watermelon?

Another day, another TikTok food trend; this time we’re putting mustard on watermelon, and we’re not even high. I’m not sure who made the first watermelon mustard video (I think it was this person), but I know that Lizzo made the most popular one. In this recent episode of “Is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Do This Before Storing Food That Was Cooked Sous Vide

Meal prep is incredibly popular these days for a lot of reasons. It's more convenient and time-efficient to cook everything you need for a week at once than cooking three-plus meals every day. Not only that, but it allows you to have healthy, homemade dishes ready to just pop in the microwave or oven whenever you get hungry — you'll be less likely to order Thai takeout for the ninth day in a row (your waistline and your wallet will thank you).
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Helping Hands Dining Room reopens, needs new oven

Helping Hands Dining Room of St. Louis has handed out only to-go meals for the past 14 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this week it began dusting off its tables to prepare for serving indoor lunches once again come Monday. “If it weren’t for this place I’d probably...
RecipesBrit + Co

How to Make the Simplest DIY Cauliflower Rice Sushi Ever

Happy International Sushi Day! Full of color and flavor, there's just something about sushi recipes that our tastebuds love. Whether you're making it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, grab a handful of veggies and your favorite chopsticks and try your hand at this DIY cauliflower sushi. Ingredients:. 1 half head...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

What is Shake 'N Bake and How To Make Your Own At Home

If you were a kid in the last half of the 20th century, you probably remember seeing TV commercials for Shake 'N Bake. There's a good chance, like the ad says, that you helped make family dinner by vigorously shaking pork chops or chicken pieces around in the Shake 'N Bake bag (technically, it was helping). If you've never stopped to think about what Shake 'N Bake is, we've got a look at this crunchy coating and a homemade version that will help you get dinner on the table.
RecipesBHG

How to Freeze Strawberries for Fresh Summer Flavor All Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. So you've got a full bumper crop of strawberries (or scored a great deal at the farmers market) and already spent the summer enjoying your bounty in fresh strawberry recipes. But no matter what berry storage hacks you try, strawberries usually only have a short shelf life of about a week before they start to go mushy or (eek!) moldy. Fortunately, freezing strawberries is a great way to preserve your haul for much longer than that brief window. Use these tried-and-true Test Kitchen methods for freezing fresh strawberries either unsweetened or sweetened for future use in frozen smoothies, baking, sauces, and more.