What is a Dutch Oven and Why Everyone Needs One
With such an exotic name for something pretty simple, what exactly is a Dutch oven? Dutch ovens are heavy cooking pots with tight-fitting lids that can be used either on a stove top, in the oven, or a combination of both. The heavy lid and thick walls supply even, radiating heat to every part of your meal cooking inside, making it a favorite to braise dishes. It's ideal for steady and slow cooking recipes because of the excellent heat retention you can count on from your trusty Dutch oven. Enameled cast iron dutch ovens are expensive, but worth keeping in the kitchen.