What is a Dutch Oven and Why Everyone Needs One

Sometimes a bartender can be more than the person who pours the perfect Guinness pint, shakes up the dirtiest martini, or knows all the cocktail recipes without looking them up. As seen in a recent Fox News article, Max Gutierrez, a bartender in Florida, is being praised for looking out for two women patrons. Trinity Allie posted about the experience on Twitter, writing, "This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs." The note said, "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He's giving me the creeps."