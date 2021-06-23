A Birthday Surprise for Chairman of the Board Jamie Shelton

Jamie Shelton had no idea what was in store for him on his birthday this year. Based on previous birthdays the Jacksonville University trustee and chairman of the board could have easily anticipated a few presents, perhaps a fun evening with his wife, Ali, and children: Grant, Mia, Juliette, Camp and Ellie. Little did he know when he left for work that morning that plans were afoot, secret plans entrusted to only a few who had somehow managed NOT to spill the beans. In fact, all the beans were completely intact as Shelton left for what was sure to be a busy day, complete with a board of trustees meeting at JU.