New Lebanon, NY

Slogan wanted: Must be catchy, memorable, sum up New Lebanon

By Natasha Vaughn Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW LEBANON — The Town of New Lebanon is seeking input for a new slogan. New Lebanon has never had a town slogan, and will be looking for public input for slogan ideas. The town recently adopted a new logo, which will be used for town marketing and branding, and it is not as a replacement for the town seal. New Lebanon’s Business Economic Development was started to help support local businesses and one of its subcommittees is outreach and marketing, Town Supervisor Tistrya Houghtling said.

