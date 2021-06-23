Cancel
NBA

AP source: Celtics hire Nets assistant Udoka as new coach

By JIMMY GOLEN
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The hiring was first reported...

